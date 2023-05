Crown Chats ~ You Gotta Have Friends

There is a song singing over me called "You've Got A Friend".

This song has such deep meaning as it echoes in my mind.

God has created us to have friends and he encourages us to have fellowship.

The days you are upset, frustrated, and confused are when you need your friends to inspire you, lift you up, give you clarity, and love you.

We all need friends to get us through life.