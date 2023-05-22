Deadly Stampede Kills 12 at El Salvador Soccer Stadium

A sporting event that should have been for healthy recreation turned into a battlefield.
At least 12 people died and many were injured in a stampede at a soccer stadium in El Salvador.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.
Fans knocked down an entrance gate to the stadium after being denied entry to the quarterfinals match.
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — At least nine people were killed and dozens more injured when stampeding soccer fans pushed..