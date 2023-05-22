How To Help Someone Who Has Experienced a Significant Loss

As difficult as it may be, experts say that stepping in to help a person who is bereaved can make all the difference.

Many bereaved people experience another secondary loss when friends and family run away after a loss due to their own discomfort, Sherry Cormier, Bereavement Trauma Specialist, via 'The New York Times'.

If you know someone who has experienced a sudden loss, here are five things you can do to help.

1, Offer to help with chores or tasks.

Offering your assistance with daily chores, yard work, grocery shopping and other tasks that can fall by the wayside is a great way to help.

2, Be consistent with reaching out.

Prolonged grief can mean that a person needs to be checked in on regularly, especially during tricky times like anniversaries and holidays.

3, Get familiar with community support resources.

Those moving through grief often need help getting connected with whatever resources may be available.

4, Listen, listen, listen.

What a person experiencing grief often needs more than anything is to be heard.

5, Be careful with your words.

Any form of minimizing how someone feels or trying to speed up their grief process should be avoided at all costs