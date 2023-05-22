Meta fined €1.2 billion by EU over data privacy | Irish Data Protection Commission | Oneindia News

Facebook owner Meta was fined a record 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion).

Ireland’s regulator said that the company was ordered to stop transferring data collected from Facebook users in Europe to the United States.

This is a major ruling against the social media company for violating European Union data protection rules.

The Irish Data Protection Commission (DPC), which acts on behalf of the European Union, said on Monday that the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) ordered it to collect ‘an administrative fine’.

