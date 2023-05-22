MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID 5.22.23 @12pm: RUSSIA OVERWHELMINGLY WINNING WAR, SO NOW WHAT, BIDEN?

Major developments in Russia- Ukraine War, Russia takes MOST IMPORTANT CITY, major reason for US funding, Bakmut, Biden Refutes reality but proof is all over, now what?- Billions more pledged to endless war, we reveal the end game- Migrants flood into NYC and major cities as military helps facilitate the invasion- Bill Gates conspiracy theories confirmed with Epstein- Libs try to cover up homeless vets story, but it’s a major lie- Biden stumbles literally and figuratively at the G7, takes credit for Trump accomplishments- The NAACP is mad at Florida!- MikeCrispi.com