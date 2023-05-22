Tim Scott for VP? + Fall of Bakhmut + Tucker's Inside Story | Col. Macgregor, Chadwick Moore
Tim Scott for VP? + Fall of Bakhmut + Tucker's Inside Story | Col. Macgregor, Chadwick Moore

Tim Scott has become the latest Republican to enter the GOP race.

Charlie reacts and gives his take on what Scott adds to the race, even if he&apos;s unlikely to ever be the nominee.

Then, Col.

Douglas Macgregor joins to react to fall of Bakhmut in Ukraine after nine months of battle — what does that mean for America&apos;s endless aid spigot to President Zelensky?

Plus, Chadwick Moore gives the lowdown on his upcoming Tucker Carlson biography, with a scoop on why Tucker was really fired by Fox.

Tracy Beanz talks about Kari Lake&apos;s battle in Arizona.

The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio stations across the country and simulcasting on Real America&apos;s Voice.