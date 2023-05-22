Tim Scott for VP? + Fall of Bakhmut + Tucker's Inside Story | Col. Macgregor, Chadwick Moore

Tim Scott has become the latest Republican to enter the GOP race.

Charlie reacts and gives his take on what Scott adds to the race, even if he's unlikely to ever be the nominee.

Then, Col.

Douglas Macgregor joins to react to fall of Bakhmut in Ukraine after nine months of battle — what does that mean for America's endless aid spigot to President Zelensky?

Plus, Chadwick Moore gives the lowdown on his upcoming Tucker Carlson biography, with a scoop on why Tucker was really fired by Fox.

Tracy Beanz talks about Kari Lake's battle in Arizona.

