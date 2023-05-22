These Signs Could Mean It May Be Time for Therapy

We have all been through so much in the past few years and some of us have been hit harder than others.

Experts say that constant feelings of anxiousness, irritability or sadness can be a signal that it may be time for professional help.

When it’s really affecting how you live your life, is when we want you to reach out for support, Dr. Erica M.

Richards, Sibley Memorial Hospital, via 'The New York Times'.

Thoughts of self harm or a significant withdrawal from the people who have a positive influence in your life can also be warning signs.

Everyone has occasional bad days, Brit Barkholtz, Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker, via 'The New York Times'.

But, if you’re having more days like that than not — and no matter how many friends you talk to, or sick days you take, , Brit Barkholtz, Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker, via 'The New York Times'.

... or strategies you try, it still seems like you’re not feeling any better — it could be time to look into therapy, Brit Barkholtz, Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker, via 'The New York Times'.

Shifts in eating or sleeping patterns and turning to alcohol or drugs for relief ... ... are other signs that speaking with a professional therapist might be a good idea.

What makes a therapist different from the people in your personal life who you trust ... .

... is that a therapist has the credentials “to hold really tough stuff that people bring to therapy.” .

If you think you're ready to speak with a mental health professional, experts recommend that you begin by researching your options.

The American Psychiatric Association provides a "Find a Psychiatrist" tool and there's helpful information on the Psychology Today website.

Community, hospital, university and health professionals all can offer guidance as to how to take the next step