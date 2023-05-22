Meta Facing Massive Fine For Breaching EU's Data Protection Regulation

NBC reports that Meta has been hit with a $1.3 billion fine by privacy regulators in the European Union over the transfer of users' data to the U.S. .

The regulators have contested several mechanisms which legally allow Meta to transfer personal data from the EU to the U.S. In 2020, the European Court of Justice struck down the latest iteration, known as Privacy Shield.

According to the Irish Data Protection Commission, Meta has infringed the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by continuing to transfer data overseas.

NBC reports that Meta used standard contractual clauses to transfer personal data both in and out of the EU.

According to regulators, these clauses do "not address the risks to the fundamental rights and freedoms of data subjects that were identified” in the GDPR.

Meta is now facing the highest fine any company has faced for breaching the GDPR.

NBC reports that Meta responded by saying that it would appeal both the decision and the $1.3 billion fine.

We are appealing these decisions and will immediately seek a stay with the courts who can pause the implementation deadlines, given the harm that these orders would cause, including to the millions of people who use Facebook every day, Nick Clegg, Meta president of global affairs, and Jennifer Newstead, Meta chief legal office, via NBC.

The news highlights an agreement between the U.S. and the EU that sets up a framework for cross-border data transfers that has yet to be put into effect.