Spain has 'problem' with racism says football federation chief Rubiales

Spain has a "problem" with racism, the head of the country's football federation says a day after Real Madrid's forward Vinicius Junior was again the target of racist chants during a match.

"As long as there is just one fan, a single undesirable, or a group of undesirables who hurl insults" says Luis Rubiales, "we have a serious problem."