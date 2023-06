LOUD MAJORITY 5.22.23 @1pm: SEGREGATION IS BACK, AND DEMOCRATS LOVE IT... AGAIN

A new internship in Minnesota openly will not accept white applicates.

Leaked Documents from Fox News proves they are far more liberal behind the scenes then they are on camera.

A new Poll has Joe Biden Lower than ever before.

Bud Light plans to buy back cases of beer that have gone bad hahaha.

And the Debt Ceiling is looming... Default looks probable...