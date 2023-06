Sunak: We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has addressed MPs in the Commons, giving a statement on the G7 Summit that took place over the weekend in Japan.

He speaks about a "historic moment" when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended the summit and the "powerful message" that it sent to the world.

Mr Sunak said on Monday: "We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes." Report by Rowlandi.

