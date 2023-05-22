Gayle King thinks Prince Harry and Meghan’s car chase is a 'very unfortunate incident'
After befriending the couple through their mutual friend Oprah Winfrey, journalist Gayle King has branded it “very troubling” people are “downplaying” Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s paparazzi car chase.