Foo Fighters Announce New Drummer

It's been over a year since the band's longtime drummer, Taylor Hawkins, was found dead in a hotel room in Colombia.

Now, Foo Fighters have announced that Josh Freese will drum for them.

The band took to social media and performed a skit in which they teased several other iconic drummers before revealing Freese.

Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe and Danny Carey of Tool were among them.

The three drummers kept interrupting the Foo Fighters' practice session, and then Freese finally chimed in.

The camera cut to Freese, and he said, "Um, excuse me!

Guys, can we just like, I don't know, play a song or two or something?".

Then the band breaks into playing "All My Life.".

Freese has previously played with "Nine Inch Nails, the Offspring, Sting, Guns N' Roses, Paramore, Weezer" and more, 'New York Post' reports.

It's not clear if Freese will be the band's permanent drummer or just drum for them on their upcoming tour.

Foo Fighters will kick off their tour on May 24 in New Hampshire.

Their 11th album, 'But Here We Are,' will drop June 2