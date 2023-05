THE MASCULINE VIRTUES Dinesh D’Souza Podcast Ep584

In this special episode, Dinesh discusses the fundamental question of male and female with Senator Josh Hawley, author of the new book “Manhood.” Dinesh also invokes anthropologist Margaret Mead and evolutionary biology to examine the meaning of sexuality in the larger scheme of human history and human survival.

Dinesh also continues his discussion of “materialism” and whether there is room in our material bodies for that immaterial object called the soul.