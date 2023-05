No Big Deal! 60,000 lbs of Ammonium Nitrate Goes Missing | U.S. To Supply F-16s To Ukraine | Ep 560

Remember the tragic and devastating Oklahoma City bombing?

That utilized 5,000 lbs.

Of ammonium nitrate.

Well, now 60,000 lbs have gone missing and no one can account for it, Drew discusses.

Plus, the U.S. is sending F-16s and training support to Ukraine, RFK Jr. is being prevented from primarying Joe Biden and Tucker's issues continue to deepen with Fox News.