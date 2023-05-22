The Debt Ceiling, Will the U.S. Default, Will the President Invoke the 14th Amendment

Thanks for stopping by on my inaugural video here, I am coming from YouTube because of the censorship.
In this video, I discuss whether or not the U.S. will default and what will more than likely happen.
Negotiators for Democratic President Joe Biden and top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy were set to reconvene on Wednesday..
With the debt-limit deadline looming, President Biden and Congressional leaders are cutting things awfully close on reaching a deal..