Amazing Places Around The World - (BLUE LAGOON-ICELAND)

The Blue Lagoon is located in a lava field on the Reykjanes Peninsula.
The lagoon is one of the 25 wonders of the world and is a popular destination for swimmers looking to kick back and relax while bathing in nature.
The Blue Lagoon is located in a lava field on the Reykjanes Peninsula.
The lagoon is one of the 25 wonders of the world and is a popular destination for swimmers looking to kick back and relax while bathing in nature.
Don't underestimate a good, old-fashioned American road trip. Cruising along Skyline Drive is the easiest way to take in..