Ultimate adventure trailers? And an amazing concept camper the bean squared!

What’s up everybody?

Thank you for coming to the channel.

I really appreciate you guys supporting me here on this platform.

Today what I have for you is my first video of the overlandexpo West in Flagstaff, Arizona, and which I stumbled upon these trailers called bean trailers.

￼ I really like the ruggedness of them and all the attention to detail that they put and then when I came around the corner and saw their new concept I was pretty blown away.

I really hope you guys enjoy it.

Please visit them if you would like to see more detail.