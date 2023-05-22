Ultimate adventure trailers? And an amazing concept camper the bean squared!
Ultimate adventure trailers? And an amazing concept camper the bean squared!

What’s up everybody?

Thank you for coming to the channel.

I really appreciate you guys supporting me here on this platform.

Today what I have for you is my first video of the overlandexpo West in Flagstaff, Arizona, and which I stumbled upon these trailers called bean trailers.

￼ I really like the ruggedness of them and all the attention to detail that they put and then when I came around the corner and saw their new concept I was pretty blown away.

I really hope you guys enjoy it.

Please visit them if you would like to see more detail.