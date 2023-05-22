National Police Week: Honoring our Heroes

Last week, we honored our brave police officers during National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day.
President John F.
Kennedy's proclamation in 1962 designated May 15th as a day to remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
🚓🏠 We salute our heroes in uniform! 🇺🇸