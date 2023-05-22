"NY State of Grime, Satellite Phone Mystery" 5/22/23

Starting off the new week with another call from our favorite New York City war correspondent, Leeroy Press @ViralNewsNYC.

I want to see what he has picked up on as far as the arrival of freshly trafficked people from the border, where they are staying, and what the initial impact has been like.

For the rest of the show we have a strange Government issuance of satellite phones to members of Congress, and it's making a lot of people speculate as to whether or not 'they' are finally turn the lights off...for one reason or another.