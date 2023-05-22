The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past Full Gameplay

The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, also known as Zelda no Densetsu: Kamigami no Triforce (ゼルダの伝説 神々のトライフォース Zeruda no Densetsu: Kamigami no Toraifōsu?) in Japan, is an action-adventure video game developed and published by Nintendo for the Super Nintendo Entertainment System.

It is the third game in The Legend of Zelda series, and was released in 1991 in Japan and in 1992 in North America and Europe.

The launch was a commercial and critical success, being a milestone for Nintendo and is considered one of the best games of all time, including for its plot,[1] and sold more than four million copies worldwide.[ two]