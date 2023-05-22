MBM LIVE SHOW - 5-22-23 - WEEKLY TRIBULATION NEWS

Here we go Durham, here we go!

Here we go treason, here we go!

It's heating up in the cosmic surreality show and the truth exposure disclosure is in full swing.

There are so many lies and deceptions coming to light, and we are going to explore as much as we can in the time we have each week.

From ancient to current events, the time is now to wake up to the truth of the satanic matrix as we move closer to great events cosmically and of this earth that will bring a fall to it all.

Will you be standing with the elect awakening to bring heaven on Earth?

Ancient scripture reflects it will be few and far between.

What we do here matters.

Your choices matter.

Knowledge and wisdom combined with the power of will and action is the key...Let's begin.