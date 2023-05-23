Maximus Disclosure w/ Special Guest: Mask Mandate Victim: James - Matthew: Tyers

James - Matthew: Tyers was assaulted by Detroit police officers during the plandemic at a store in Detroit, MI.

For not wearing a mask.

James had a medical exemption due to a highly toxic deep bone infection in his jaw which in turn compromised his blood / central nervous system which resulted in a minor stroke in July 2020 due to a dentist's malpractice.

Subsequently, he was thrown into jail for nine days (six of which in solitary confinement) with very little food and water.

The guards would let James out once per day from 30-60 minutes to use a phone.