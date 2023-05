Monday Night UNCOOKED

Slide.

Pew.

Climb.

Pew.

It's Monday AGAIN!

(we made it) and I'm ready to slide pew.

P.A.L.S?

Doubful, I have that effect on people.

SACK?

*shrug* so dunno.

We'll see what it do.

Holla!

Folla!

And.

For.

The.

Love.

Of.

Sweet Baby.

Jeebus, RUMBLE!