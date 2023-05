Project 28: Habit 10 Help Others

Change bad habits and create the life you want, one day at a time.

This is habit #10 of the Project 28 workbook, where you will find 28 days of short, simple, insightful activities that will guide your heart, thoughts, and actions in the right direction so that you too can get on the path to your best life.

Cultivate inner peace, positive vibes, a growth mindset, and improve your life by embracing a commitment to think and behave your way to success.

Let’s do this together.