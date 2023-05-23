Echoes From the Unknown - An Ancient Sonic Mystery

The scientists from Sandia National Laboratories conducted a fascinating mission involving a solar-powered balloon that was launched into Earth's stratosphere.

During the mission, the microphones recorded peculiar sounds in the infrasound range, which refers to sounds with frequencies below the threshold of human hearing.

The intriguing aspect of these sounds is that they are repeated at regular intervals, occurring a few times per hour.

These repeating patterns caught the attention of the researchers as they tried to unravel the source and nature of these enigmatic sounds...