No Man's Sky 1.03 | Synergy Tutorial, What it Does, How it Works | Tips + Tricks | PC Gameplay
No Man's Sky 1.03 | Synergy Tutorial, What it Does, How it Works | Tips + Tricks | PC Gameplay

240816 ﻿Like and subscribe.

This is an archive, check the link in the end if you are owner.

Back with more No Man&apos;s Sky tips, tricks, and tutorials.

In this quick tutorial, we&apos;re checking out the synergy bonuses we&apos;ve heard so much about.

If you link like-type technologies along side of one another, you get a glowing boarder that indicates that they are providing a synergy bonus.

But does this bonus actually do anything?

Well, in this video we check it out using one particular upgrade that can give a hard, numerical value for the upgrade bonus itself.

The boltcaster clip expansion technologies.