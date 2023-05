Block Party in Rochester

Full 3 Under Par Pod Crew is back and ready to talk about the 2023 PGA Championship.

Brooks Koepka wins his 5th major championship with an impressive showing and reminding people why he's one of the best #golfers in the world.

But it was PGA Pro Michael Block who stole the show and won the heart of America with his t-15 finish at Oak Hill in Rochester, NY.

Thanks everyone for tuning in #golf #golfpodcast #podcast #golflife