Skarsnik's PERFECT Start (SEVEN TURN KARAZ-A-KARAK) - Immortal Empires - Legendary Guide

An expert strategy guide to successfully starting your campaign as Greenskin goblin warlord, Skarsnik (and Gobbla), on Legendary difficulty in Total War Warhammer 3.

Featuring campaign tips and tricks and a complete guide to wiping out Karaz-a-Karak and Thorgrim Grudgebearer in just seven turns.

Complete recruitment, battle and movement advice.