REAL LIFE MEDICAL MURDER: HUSBAND BEING KILLED, DENIED, REQUESTED TREATMENT

We’ve received letter after letter telling us horrifying stories of what’s going on in the nation’s hospitals.

One letter was from Erin Jones, who is desperately trying to save her husband Jason, after he was placed on a ventilator, now, for more than a month.

The doctors of Hugly Memorial Hospital in Texas have refused alternative treatments, and is essentially being killed by lack of care.