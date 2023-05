Amazon founder Jeff Bezos engaged to Lauren Sánchez with a 20-carat diamond | Oneindia News

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are now engaged.The couple are currently in France for the Cannes Film Festival where they have been attending the star-studded party circuit.Rumours have been spreading for months that the couple is all set to tie the knot, mostly due to speculation about a massive heart-shaped ring Sanchez wore.Please watch the video to know the details.

