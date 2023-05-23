Belgorod sabotage: Know 2 anti-Putin group who took responsibility for the sabotage | Oneindia News

In a major development, Russia has accused Kyiv of carrying ot cross-border sabotage in the Belgorod region.

Kyiv has denied these accusations by saying that the groups responsible for the attacks don’t follow their orders…and they act on their own.

Two groups have claimed responsibility for this cross-border raids….The Freedom of Russia Legion…and the Russian Volunteer Corps.

Both have said that they had carried out the attacks and liberated a settlement in the region.The Free Russia legion was formed in March 2022.

Reportedly, its first members were soldiers who had defected from the Russian military shortly after Moscow launched its massive, unprovoked Ukrainian invasion on February 24 last year.

In their manifesto, they describe themselves as free citizens of Russia who take responsibility for themselves and are beginning to fight for a New Russia.

The exact number of fighters in the organization is still a secret, but it is speculated that figures are as high as up to 4,000.

