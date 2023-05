Alleged Levi Bellfield victim hits out at police handling

Sarah Spurrell says Sussex Police treated her claims - that Levi Bellfield attacked her - as a complete joke.

Former detective chief inspector Colin Sutton says the police should have "gone back to the victims" and "offer support", adding "he's just the most dangerous person I ever came across".

Report by Rowlandi.

