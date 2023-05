Home Secretary ignores question about embarrassing the govt

Home secretary Suella Braverman ignores questions about 'causing embarrassment to the government' as she arrives for a Cabinet meeting in Downing Street.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak is said to be consulting the government's independent ethics advisor Sir Laurie Magnus over her handling of a speeding offence in 2022.

Report by Rowlandi.

