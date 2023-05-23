Major exposé claims UK Special Forces covertly operated in 19 nations in past decades |Oneindia News

A new report by a research group has made startling revelations about the UK’s SAS Force..or the Special Air Services Force.

It has claimed that SAS and other British special forces have been involved in covert operations in 19 countries in the past dozen years… including in Nigeria, the Philippines and Russia, as well as in Syria, Ukraine… and most recently in Sudan.

Sudan is currently undergoing through intense internal rivalry and talks of Wagner Group of Russia operating there have also been making waves.

The London-based research group named Action on Armed Violence, has compiled a list of their activities since 2011 based on media leaks.

This expose highlights that members of the SAS, Special Boat Service and Special Reconnaissance Regiment, have been repeatedly deployed by the British Prime Ministers and Defence Secretaries to conduct high-risk missions, typically where the UK is not at war.

#UKspecialforces#Actiononarmedviolence#UKSAS ~PR.153~ED.101~GR.125~HT.96~