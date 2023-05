AAP alleges policeman 'misbehaved' with Manish Sisodia, Delhi Police dismisses charge| Oneindia News

The Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that a policeman misbehaved with former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Rouse Avenue court where he was produced before the court in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Senior AAP leader Atishi posted a video on the alleged incident on Twitter which was later retweeted by Arvind Kejriwal.

