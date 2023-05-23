🔴 MELTON in the MORNING: KC Cracks, Kevin Strikes Back (May 23, 2023)

What a weekend!

Patrick is still soaking in a buttermilk bath to rinse the smoke out of his nasty bits, but it's a new day and the show must go on!

Kevin Brennan has apparently stricken Chad Zumock's YouTube account and Florida's self-proclaimed best comedian is on life support.

Will he recover?

KC Armstrong announced, amid a flurry of distracting superchats, that he is taking a week off to keep his composure.

Is Ray trolling Chad?

Steel Toe Morning Show's Mooby and the Scrimp are being sued by Alex Jones or something?