🔴 MELTON in the MORNING: KC Cracks, Kevin Strikes Back (May 23, 2023)

What a weekend!
Patrick is still soaking in a buttermilk bath to rinse the smoke out of his nasty bits, but it's a new day and the show must go on!
Kevin Brennan has apparently stricken Chad Zumock's YouTube account and Florida's self-proclaimed best comedian is on life support.
Will he recover?
KC Armstrong announced, amid a flurry of distracting superchats, that he is taking a week off to keep his composure.
Is Ray trolling Chad?
Steel Toe Morning Show's Mooby and the Scrimp are being sued by Alex Jones or something?