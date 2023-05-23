Halle Bailey's Journey to Becoming Ariel in "The Little Mermaid"

From her early memories of the Disney classic to her experience on set of "The Little Mermaid," Halle Bailey reveals everything under the sea!

Hear Halle dish on getting in the best shape for the role, how the costumes came to life, working with Melissa McCarthy and Jonah Hauer-King, and so much more.Director: Noël JeanDirector of Photography: Grant BellEditor: Estan EsparzaProducer: Nikola JocicLine Producer: Jen SantosAssociate Producer: Sydney MaloneProduction Manager: Andressa Pelachi & Kevin BalashTalent Booker: Caitlin BrodyCamera Operator: Dominik CzaczykAudio: Kari BarberProduction Assistant: Phillip Arliss & Fernando BarajasPost Production Supervisor: Christian OlguinPost Production Coordinator: Scout AlterSupervising Editor: Erica DillmanAdditional Editor: Jason Malizia, Marcus NiehausAssistant Editor: Billy WardGraphics Supervisor: Ross Rackin