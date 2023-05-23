This Week At The Bridge Part 4 - 13 May 2023 - Updates Birri Gubba Sovereign Nation

Each week we will bring you these videos from the Bridge.

Please be aware that laws are being put through Parliament without your knowledge or consent restricting your freedoms. It isn't over and things are not back to normal.

We are educating the public on smart cities, 15 minute neighbourhoods, medical laws, state of emergency laws, 5G, jab injuries and the list goes on and on.

Also at our weekly bridge get-togethers we offer hope as we have some really great solutions in the pipeline - come along and be part of our Community, we welcome you all and welcome your assistance.