LAL — Focused Look on Durham Report, NC Gov's 'State of Emergency', U of Minnesota (May 23, 2023)

The Denver Nuggets did it; Jamal Murray and WCF MVP Nikola Jokic swept Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers to earn the Nuggets first ever trip to the NBA Finals.

Unless the Celtics decide they've got more fight to give, the Nuggets will meet the Miami Heat for what will be a basketball fan's pure enjoyment.