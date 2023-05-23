UNGOVERNED 5.23.23 @10am: DID THE FBI DESTROY EVIDENCE IN THE CLINTON FOUNDATION INVESTIGATION?!

Did the FBI destroy evidence pertaining to an investigation into the Clinton Foundation?

RIP Joe Biden: Hillary Clinton says Joe Biden's age is a cause for concern.

FOX codifies woke ideology such as pronouns, gender-related bathroom issues into company policy.

Several US Senators have been given satellite phones in preparation for a "disruptive event." Donald Trump welcomes Tim Scott into the 2024 Presidential Race, which is strategically important for Trump 2024.

Bud Light is buying back expired beer in wake of Mulvaney disaster.