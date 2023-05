Vacations Are Good For Your Health! So Where Should We Go?

We all know that vacations are important for our mental well being, but according to a recent study conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Labor Organization (ILO) estimated that hundreds of millions of people are overworked, which makes them susceptible to heart disease and stroke.

So let’s get out of here, shall we?

Yair Ben-Dor has some ideas.