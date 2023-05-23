Sen. Sonny Borrelli's Voting Machine MELTDOWN! NYC Shelter Shuffle +Cardinals' Pitch to Protect Fans

We're bringing you the hottest headlines that'll make your jaw drop!

😱 First up, the North Carolina Governor's bold move to declare a state of emergency to halt the passing of a "school choice bill" by the Republican legislature.

AZ Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli drops a bombshell by banning counties from using voting machines.

Target joins forces with the daring and controversial designer ABPRALLEN for a gay pride collection.

The migrant crisis continues to make waves as packed shelters reach their limits.

We'll explore the repercussions as migrants are bussed to other NYC shelters amidst a constant influx.

Safety takes center stage as the St.

Louis Cardinals ownership unveils a plan to increase police presence in parking lots following car break-ins and violence.

Hold your phones tight because we're delving into the possibility of a cell phone service outage!

Are politicians secretly planning for such an event?

Don't miss out as we delve into the intriguing details!