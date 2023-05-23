Madeleine McCann: New Police Search at Portugese Reservoir

The 3 year old disappeared from her bed in Praia da Luz in the Algarve region of Portugal in 2007.

Her disappearance has been the subject of numerous international police investigations ever since.

The latest search area is a reservoir near the Arade dam.

It is around a 50 minute drive from Praia da Luz, where the toddler went missing.

Portuguese, German and British police officers are reported to be taking part in the search.

Report by Gracex.

