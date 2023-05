Is someone you love suffering in silence? Here's what to do | Gus Worland

Lots of people talk about the need to be physically fit, but mentally fit?

Not as much.

In a powerful talk, mental health advocate Gus Worland shares how an experience of deep grief from his own life sparked his mission to advocate for suicide prevention -- and shows why "looking after your own village" can be as simple as sending a text message, right now, to the person you cannot imagine living without.