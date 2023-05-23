Biden and McCarthy Still Haven’t Made a Debt Limit Deal

June 1 is the deadline for America's debt limit to be raised before the country defaults for the first time ever.

The House speaker and U.S. president ended their current round of talks regarding the situation on the evening of May 22, CNN reports.

While no deal was reached, the two leaders are optimistic.

I felt we had a productive discussion.

We don’t have an agreement yet, but I did feel the discussion was productive in areas that we have differences of opinion, Kevin McCarthy, House speaker, via statement.

We reiterated once again that default is off the table and the only way to move forward is in good faith toward a bipartisan agreement, Joe Biden, U.S. president, via statement.

While there are areas of disagreement, the Speaker and I, and his lead negotiators… and our staffs will continue to discuss the path forward, Joe Biden, U.S. president, via statement.

McCarthy also said that once an agreement is reached, he will uphold the House's three-day rule to make sure legislators have enough time to examine the deal before voting.

But not everyone is so optimistic about the discussions thus far.

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries said things are moving in the "wrong direction.".

They’ve rejected the fact that President Biden is willing to consider freezing spending.

It will reduce the deficit by a trillion dollars.

, Hakeem Jeffries, House Democratic leader, via statement.

This is what the extreme MAGA Republicans say that they want.

They rejected.

They rejected an unwillingness to not put the country through this again, Hakeem Jeffries, House Democratic leader, via statement