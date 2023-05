MZTV 1219: Does Paul Exhort Us to Break Bread and Drink Wine in Remembrance of Christ?

In 1 Corinthians chapter 11, Paul sure seems to be instructing the ecclesia of Corinth to participate in the Lord's Supper—known by the Catholics as Holy Communion.

Certainly the Catholics are off their corporate rocker imagining that the bread is the literal body of Christ, but are we to honor the Lord by participating in an eating/drinking ceremony in a sane and worthy PAUL-approved way?