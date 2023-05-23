Disgraced entertainer Rolf Harris dies aged 93

Disgraced entertainer and convicted sex offender Rolf Harris has died aged 93, a registrar at Maidenhead Town Hall has confirmed.

The Australian-born TV presenter was a family favourite for decades before being convicted of a string of indecent assaults in June 2014.

Once a much-loved artist and musician, Harris was jailed for five years and nine months after being convicted of 12 assaults which took place between 1968 and 1986.

He was the second person convicted under the Operation Yewtree national inquiry, set up in the wake of abuse claims against late DJ and entertainer Jimmy Savile.

Harris died on 10th May in Bray, Berkshire, surrounded by family and friends.

Report by Jonesia.

