Doctor Answers Lung Questions From Twitter

Pulmonologist Dr. Ravi Kalhan answers the internet's burning questions about our lungs.

What happens to your lungs if you vape?

How do our lungs know the difference between oxygen and carbon dioxide?

How much snot can your lungs hold?

Does lung cancer only happen because of smoking?

Dr. Kalhan answers all these questions and much more!

Director: Lisandro Perez-Rey Director of Photography: Francis Bernal Editor: Louville Moore Expert: Dr. Ravi Kalhan Line Producer: Joseph Buscemi Associate Producers: Paul Gulyas; Brandon White Casting Producer: Nick Sawyer Camera Operator: Eric Brouse Audio: Sean Paulsen Production Assistant: Ryan Coppola Post Production Supervisor: Alexa Deutsch Post Production Coordinator: Ian Bryant Supervising Editor: Doug Larsen Additional Editor: Paul Tael Assistant Editor: Justin Symonds