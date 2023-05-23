LeBron James Is Reportedly Considering Retirement

With the Lakers' 113-111 loss to the Nuggets in Game 4, James has completed his 20th season with the NBA.

He later told reporters, "Going forward with the game of basketball, I've got a lot to think about.".

ESPN requested that the 38-year-old basketball player elaborate on his statement.

ESPN: "When you say you got to think about stuff, what thread should we be pulling on that?", James: "If I want to continue to play.".

ESPN: "As in next year?", James: "Yeah.".

ESPN: "You would walk away?", James: "I got to think about it.".

James has been dealing with a foot injury since Feb.

26, which will likely affect his decision.

I'm going to get an MRI on it and see how the tendon either healed or not healed and go from there.

We'll see what happens, LeBron James, via statement.

However, there appears to be a part of James that may not be ready to quit yet.

When asked if he thought a summer of rehab could get him back to his previous caliber, James said yes.

Because I'm still better than 90% of the NBA.

Maybe 95, LeBron James, via statement